Indiana sports betting handle drops again in April

The Indiana Gaming Commission has reported a sports betting handle of $321.4m.

US.- Indiana’s sports betting handle was $321.4m in April, a year-over-year decline of 10 per cent from $360m in April 2022. The handle was down 25.8 per cent from March’s $433m and is the lowest since August 2022.

According to the Indiana Gaming Commission, operators registered close to $29.4m in adjusted gross revenue, 2.4 per cent higher than the $28.7m generated in April 2022 but 31.3 per cent behind March of this year.

Basketball was the most popular sport for betting, with $91.6m in wagers, ahead of baseball ($61.2m) and football ($3.4m). Some $91.6m was wagered in parlay bets and $74m on other sports. FanDuel was the most popular among online betting sites with $106m in wagers, followed by DraftKings‘ handle of $101.3m. The state received nearly $2.8m in tax receipts.