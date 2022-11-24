In the Rabbit Hole from Red Tiger takes players on a fabulous new adventure to a magical world

Every spin in the Bonus Round’s second layer is a guaranteed win.

The game could not get any more intriguing as the multi-layer Bonus Round invites players to encounter phenomenal features through Free Spins.

Press release.- Red Tiger has today launched In the Rabbit Hole, where players can explore a magical world of ample surprises and never-ending mystery. The game could not get any more intriguing as the multi-layer Bonus Round invites players to encounter phenomenal features through Free Spins.

Once the player falls through the vortex from reality to fantasy, they arrive at a world of wonders, scattered with books of spells, magic carrots, mystical pocket watches, musical top hats and enchanted cups of tea.

Lucky heroes and heroines will need to gather their courage to progress into Free Spins—the first layer of the Bonus Round. When even luckier players land three scatters on the last, seventh spin of Free Spins, they may progress to the Win Spins—the second layer.

Every spin in the Bonus Round’s second layer is a guaranteed win. However, only the luckiest players, who land three scatters on the final, seventh spin of Win Spins, may be granted entrance to the ulterior, grandest layer: Wild Spins. At this breathtaking stage, roses of playing-card petals shall appear, locking onto the reels as Wilds until the end of the Bonus Round.

Gionata La Torre, chief executive officer Europe at Evolution, said: “In the Rabbit Hole brings a real Spin-ception to the players if they are lucky enough to traverse the three layers of Free Spins.

“This one-of-a-kind idea, created by our fantastic team, perfectly symbolises the disarrayed yet exciting world of the game. Players will love the whimsical, darkish ambience and outstanding features of this thrilling online slot.”

