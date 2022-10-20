Red Tiger indulges players with sweet Tricks and Treats slot for Halloween

Red Tiger has launched Tricks and Treats just in time to thrill slot enthusiasts for Halloween.

Press release.- Red Tiger has launched Tricks and Treats just in time to thrill slot enthusiasts for Halloween. This creepy yet cute online slot will bring sweet indulgence to players as they creep through the misty night in the trails of spooky and fun scatters that turn into Wilds and Instant Cash prizes.

Incorporeal creatures – spiders, glowing ghosts, flying witches and black cats – crawl onto the reels in Tricks and Treats, celebrating All Hallows’ Eve. Players have the chance to experience a unique twist to Halloween fun as they get the most out of trick-and-treating thanks to special scatters.

When they hit the reels, the Trick Scatter will become a Wild to complement potential paylines and the Treat Scatter will shapeshift into an Instant Cash prize.

Let the Halloween Spins Scatter (when you land 3 or more) become the devil you know and take you to Free Spins. The Trick Scatter may turn into Multipliers in this Bonus Round, while the Treat Scatter keeps manifesting in Instant Cash prizes during the Free spins.

James Jones, head of business development at Evolution, said: “Tricks and Treats is a spooktacular online slot that evokes the atmosphere of Halloween in an instant.

“The teams have created a game that offers mysterious excitement with scary-cute crawlers and a great twist to Scatters. Tricks and Treats is the perfect tribute to the globally popular Halloween celebration!”

