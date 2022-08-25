Red Tiger lures fishing-enthusiasts to play brand new Bass Boss

In Bass Boss, a fishing-themed slot game, people will find excitement infused with mellow entertainment.

Press release.- Red Tiger has today launched Bass Boss, a fishing-themed slot game that peppers excitement to an otherwise mellow activity. Players are welcome to cast their lines in the deep blue waters, hoping for the big catch: Instant Win cash prizes.

Bass Boss, a high volatility game of five reels and four rows, is a feature-packed slot. Fish symbols hold a monetary value each, which will add to the winnable prizes of win lines. The Catch feature will hook Fish symbols landing on the reel in the same row as the bait; Bass Boss will reel in some Instant Win cash prizes. Additionally, random Multipliers of 2x, 3x, 5x, and 10x may apply to the floater of the improved bait, even during the normal game, increasing prizes.

Bass Boss is an angler who takes their job seriously and is ready to enter (and win) any fishing contest. If three or more Contest Spins scatter symbols float onto the reels, the Bonus Round delivers some luring Free Spins.

Bass Boss keeps the bait in the water for the entire round of Free Spins, increasing the chances for some Instant Wins. He may even move the bait in the water up or down after a catch, eyeing further creatures of the deep to get hooked.

Players can track their loot in the progress bar. For every eight fish caught, the player is awarded ten more contest spins, which can add up to 40, thanks to the maximum of four retriggers.

James Jones, head of business development at Evolution said: “Bass Boss is a slot game that adds excitement to an angler’s life thanks to the Improved Bait mechanic. Players can now bait that hook, feel that bite and reel in some real, Instant Wins in the form of cash prizes. Bass Boss is a catchy slot game and a splash of fun!”