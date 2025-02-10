Imagine Live receives ONJN licence in Romania

The live casino provider has received approval from the Romanian regulator.

Press release.- Imagine Live has announced that it has successfully obtained the Class II licence in Romania through its subsidiary ImagineLive Ro to stream Live Casino games.

Martin Martirosyan, Imagine Live Group CEO, commented: “Imagine Live is an established brand committed to delivering exceptional products and gaming experiences by putting the player at the centre of the live gaming experience. Imagine Live is equally committed to providing premium and customised live dealer solutions with bespoke tables and studios for our Romanian operator partners to ensure a complete brand experience that players enjoy and return, which drives deeper engagement and revenue opportunities.

“The successful regulatory Class II approval from the Romanian ONJN regulatory authority further underpins our company’s growth plans and investments for state-of-the-art live dealer studios and customised live dealer product experiences.”

