Imagine Live appoints group CEO

Press release.- Imagine Live has announced the appointment of Martin Martirosyan, PhD, as its new group CEO.

With a PhD in Economics and a proven track record in business leadership, market expansion, and scale-up growth, Martirosyan brings a wealth of expertise to his new role at Imagine Live. He joined the leadership team of the Digitain Group, founded by Mr Vardges Vardanyan, as deputy CEO in 2023, which he will retain. Martirosyan has already made a significant impact across several geographical operational business areas.

Vardges Vardanyan, founder of the Digitain Group, emphasised the importance of this appointment: “Martin has played a crucial role in our growth success since he joined last year as Group Deputy CEO, a role he will continue to hold in conjunction with the Group CEO role of Imagine Live. As we strategically expand across various regulated markets, it is vital that we realign our leadership team and business unit structures.

“Martin’s extensive leadership and multi-jurisdictional market experience position him perfectly to lead our team, and with Imagine Live’s exceptional performance in the premium segment of live dealer solutions, we anticipate remarkable expansion under Martin’s guidance, providing top-tier service to our B2C partner operators in high-value regulated markets.”

Martin Martirosyan affirmed his commitment: “I am excited to take on the role of group CEO. Imagine Live is poised for greatness, with operations expanding across continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and beyond. Our organisation exemplifies excellence in its leadership, culture and technology delivery, as evidenced by our numerous international and local industry peer-to-peer awards. I am ready to drive this next phase of Imagine Live’s growth story forward.”