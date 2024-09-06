Imagine Live expands its partnership with Betera

Through this new partnership, Imagine Live will launch a dedicated studio for the Belarusian market.

Press release.- Imagine Live has announced a significant expansion in its partnership with Betera, an igaming operator in Belarus.

This collaboration will see the launch of a dedicated studio designed to deliver a highly competitive gaming experience for Betera’s players featuring a branded studio offering both Roulette and Blackjack tables.

Strengthening ties and presence in the Belarusian market

“This new collaboration marks a milestone for Imagine Live as it further demonstrates its commitment to the Belarusian market. The beautifully designed studio provides a gaming experience that aligns perfectly with Belarusian players’ expectations,” the company said.

Betera Studio features

Standards in the live casino space are extremely competitive. Due to this, Imagine Live stated its HD Streaming, multi-lingual dealers and superb back-office combined with the best studio designs in the market will surpass expectations of the both the partner and their players.

Hakob Manukyan, CEO of Imagine Live Armenia, said: “We are delighted to expand our partnership with Betera through the launch of this dedicated studio.

“This initiative underscores our commitment to delivering top-quality, localized gaming experiences. By leveraging our bespoke technology and industry knowledge, we are poised to set new standards in the Belarusian igaming market.”

Pavel Chernik, head of gambling products at Betera, shared: “Our collaboration with Imagine Live, a live casino solutions provider, continues to expand. We are proud to unveil the launch of the dedicated studio, designed to deliver a superior gaming experience featuring exclusive branded tables – Betera Blackjack 1 and Betera Roulette. This is a significant step for both companies, and we are thrilled about the opportunities that lie ahead with this collaboration.”