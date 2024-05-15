Imagine Live appoints Barry Mahon as chief commercial officer

Imagine Live expands its senior leadership team with the appointment of Barry Mahon as CCO.

Press release.- Imagine Live has today announced that it has expanded its senior leadership team with the immediate appointment of Barry Mahon as chief commercial officer.

In this role, Barry will be responsible for development, business relationships, and revenue management, driving the commercial strategy and contributing to the continued growth of Imagine Live.

Barry has held senior leadership positions in commercial and operational roles in both the land-based casino industry and online. With over 30 years of experience, Barry has worked for operators and platform providers and brings a unique blend of passion, dedication, and vision to Imagine Live. His extensive knowledge of live-streaming casino products is an asset that will help drive Imagine Live’s further growth.

See also: Imagine Live launches Casino Hold’em

Barry Mahon, CCO, shared his excitement: “Imagine Live, a company that truly values its customers and places them at the heart of its operations, has proven itself to be a customer-centric focused provider in its operational studios and product and game development. This unwavering commitment to our customers will continue to guide our strategies and decisions.

“I join Imagine Live at an exciting time in the scale-up and expansion of the business. We are not only opening more live dealer studios but also introducing innovative new live game formats such as Robin The Fair and Dynamite Roulette to service the growing demand across regulated markets in Europe and further afield. Our continued focus shall be to deliver premium live gaming experiences with high player engagement and revenue growth, including key account management and partner relationship development.”