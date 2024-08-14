The handle increased 27.4 per cent year-on-year.

US.- Illinois’ sports betting handle was $848.1m in June, up 27.4 per cent year-on-year and down 16.9 per cent from May 2024. Some $823.7m was bet online and $24.4m in person.

Bets placed on professional sports amounted to $839.6m, with $815.5m online and $24.2m at retail locations. A further $7.2m was bet across online and retail on college sports, while motor racing generated $1.3m in bets.

June is the last month before the state’s new progressive tax rate comes into effect. From July 1, Market leaders DraftKings and FanDuel will pay 40 per cent on revenue over $200m.

Illinois lawmaker to submit new bill on igaming in 2025

Illinois representative Edgar Gonzalez Jr. (D-Chicago) said he intends to introduce a new bill on igaming in 2025. He said he and fellow supporters in the General Assembly are working on a draft.

Gonzalez Jr introduced HB 2239 in February 2023. It took nearly a year to be assigned to the House Gaming Committee and was subsequently re-referred to the House Rules Committee but did not progress further before the legislative session recessed.

