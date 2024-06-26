Illinois Lottery celebrates 50th anniversary

The lottery has launched several promotions and sweepstakes.

US.- The Illinois Lottery will celebrate its 50th anniversary in July and has launched several promotions and sweepstakes for the occasion. It’s running an anniversary retail tour and a Celebration 2nd Chance with fifty $500 weekly winners.

The lottery says it has contributed over $24bn to the Common School Fund to assist K-12 public schools since 1985.

Harold Mays, Illinois Lottery director, said: “The Illinois Lottery started our journey back in July of 1974 and was the first state to air a drawing live on television. When we look back on all these years, there is so much nostalgia, excitement, and history to be proud of. Our rich history is what made the Illinois Lottery what it is today, and we continue to strive to make a difference in local communities across the state of Illinois.

“These past 50 years have been all about making a difference to our players, retailers, and the communities we serve, so we thank them for playing, sharing, and experiencing amazing and impactful moments together.”

In March, the Illinois Lottery reported that lottery sales for the first six months of the 2024 fiscal year reached $1.9bn. That led to estimated returns to the state of $456m.