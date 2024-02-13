Racecourses present racino progress reports to Illinois Gaming Board

Hawthorne Race Course and Fairmount Park highlighted gradual progress.

US.- Representatives from Hawthorne Race Course and Fairmount Park have presented progress reports on racino plans to the Illinois Gaming Board. Both lack definitive timelines for the opening of their venues.

Hawthorne, in the south Chicago suburb of Stickney, was declared “preliminary suitable” for a racino in July 2020. Fairmount Park, near St. Louis and the Missouri border, received the designation a few months later.

Both tracks offer retail sports betting, with Hawthorne also operating sportsbooks at the maximum three off-track betting locations allowed by state law via PointsBet (soon to be Fanatics Sportsbook). Fairmount Park rebranded to FanDuel Sportsbook & Horse Racing when its sportsbook opened in March 2021.

Illinois casino revenue reaches $141.2m in December

According to the Illinois Gambling Board, the state’s 15 casinos generated $141.2m in revenue from table games and slots in December. That figure surpassed the November 2023 gaming revenue total by around $11m.