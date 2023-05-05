Illinois Gaming Board approves Penn’s riverboat casino relocations

Penn will invest over $500m in reconstructing the two venues.

The Illinois Gaming Board has approved Penn Entertainment’s proposal to relocate Hollywood Casino Aurora and Hollywood Casino Joliet to land-based locations.

US.- The Illinois Gaming Board (IGB) has approved Penn Entertainment’s proposal to relocate its two riverboat casinos. Penn’s Hollywood Casino Aurora and Hollywood Casino Joliet will be moved to land-based locations.

In 2022, Penn announced plans to relocate its suburban Chicago casinos. The company will invest over $500m in reconstructing its venues and making them more accessible.

Hollywood Casino Aurora will be relocated from its site on a downtown island in the Fox River to a land-based location near the Chicago Premium Outlets mall and the Fermilab campus. The $360m venue will offer a casino with 900 slots and 50 tables. The resort will also offer a 200-room hotel, bars and restaurants, meeting space, and an event center.

Hollywood Casino Joliet will move from a riverboat on the Des Plaines River southwest of Will County city to a land-based casino at Rock Run Crossings. The venue will be built on a 309-acre piece of land that was also approved to house a 570-unit apartment complex.

The project will feature restaurants, stores and offices at an estimated cost of $185m. The casino is set to have 800 slot machines, 45 live table games, a Barstool Sportsbook, several restaurants and bars and an event centre.

IGB administrator Marcus D. Fruchter said: “Today’s approval of the relocation proposals for the Hollywood Aurora and Hollywood Joliet Casinos are a significant step in the regulatory process to bring new gaming venues to these host communities. The IGB will work with Penn Entertainment as it moves through the regulatory process to ensure these relocated casino venues are constructed, opened and operated in an efficient, ethical and compliant manner.”

In February, a new casino opened in Illinois. Casino operator Full House Resorts opened Temporary by American Place in Lake County. The venue will be used until the larger $400m American Place opens – slated for late 2025.

The $100m temporary venue is the only casino in Lake County. It features approximately 1,000 slot machines and 50 table games. The venue also has food and beverage outlets.

Illinois casinos reach $131m in adjusted gross revenue in March

Illinois casinos generated $131m in adjusted gross revenue in March, up 12.2 per cent compared to February’s $115m. Figures increased by 10 per cent compared to the same period in 2022. It was the first time this year that casino revenue surpassed $120m.

Full House Resorts’ The Temporary Casino at American Place generated $7.3m in revenue in March, accounting for 71 per cent of the year-on-year gain. Rivers Casino generated $43m, Grand Victoria Casino $12.2m, Harrah’s Joliet $10.6m, Hollywood Aurora $7.9m and Hollywood Joliet $7.6m.