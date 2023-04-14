Illinois casinos reach $131m in adjusted gross revenue in March

The state’s casinos saw revenue grow 12.2 per cent compared to February.

US.- Illinois casinos generated $131m in adjusted gross revenue in March, up 12.2 per cent compared to February’s $115m. Figures increased by 10 per cent compared to the same period in 2022. It was the first time this year that casino revenue surpassed $120m.

Full House Resorts’ The Temporary Casino at American Place generated $7.3m in revenue in March, accounting for 71 per cent of the year-on-year gain. Rivers Casino generated $43m, Grand Victoria Casino $12.2m, Harrah’s Joliet $10.6m, Hollywood Aurora $7.9m and Hollywood Joliet $7.6m.

Casino operator Full House Resorts opened Temporary by American Place in Lake County in February. The venue will be used until the larger $400m American Place opens – slated for late 2025. The $100m temporary venue is the only casino in Lake County. It features approximately 1,000 slot machines and 50 table games.

Senator makes another attempt at legalising online gambling in Illinois

In February, Illinois state senator Christina Castro filed SB 1656 in a bid to legalise Internet casino gaming in the state. The bill has been referred to the Senate Assignment Committee.

Castro tried unsuccessfully to pass online casino legislation in 2021. Her proposed legislation would allow internet gaming operators to run up to three branded skins. It would appear to allow interstate poker based on language that mentions “acceptance of out-of-state wagers.”