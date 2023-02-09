Senator makes another attempt at legalising online gambling in Illinois

The proposed bill would allow internet gaming licensees to operate up to three individually branded igaming websites.

A state senator has filed a bill that aims to legalise internet casino gaming in Illinois.

US.- Illinois state senator Christina Castro filed SB 1656 in a bid to legalise internet casino gaming in the state. The bill has been referred to the Senate Assignment Committee.

Castro tried unsuccessfully to pass online casino legislation in 2021. Her proposed legislation would allow internet gaming operators to run up to three branded skins. It would appear to allow interstate poker based on language that mentions “acceptance of out-of-state wagers.”

The Illinois Gaming Board would regulate the industry. The cost of an initial licence would be $250,000, while the senator is proposing a 15 per cent state tax on adjusted gross revenue, which would be directed to the State Gaming Fund. The bill would allow operators to deduct promotional credit.

Operators would need to consult a self-exclusion list and display responsible gambling language on their sites.

