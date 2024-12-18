Penn Entertainment launches Hollywood Casino app in Pennsylvania

The company plans to launch the app in additional jurisdictions in 2025.

US.- Penn Entertainment has announced the launch of its Hollywood Casino app in Pennsylvania. Customers in the state can access it through the ESPN Bet app or the dedicated Hollywood Casino app using the same ESPN Bet login credentials.

Built on the company’s proprietary technology platform, the Hollywood Casino app offers over 700 online casino games including online slots, table games and live dealer content. The app is integrated with Penn Play, the omnichannel loyalty programme. The company plans to launch the app in additional jurisdictions in 2025, subject to regulatory approvals.

Aaron LaBerge, chief technology officer at Penn Entertainment, said: “We’re excited to launch Hollywood Casino as a stand-alone app in Pennsylvania, giving our customers access to their favorite games in a dedicated, casino-first experience. With four Hollywood Casino properties in the state, the app leverages our trusted retail brand and creates a seamless connection between our online and retail gaming experiences. We look forward to bringing this enhanced Hollywood Casino experience to more iCasino markets in early 2025, pending regulatory approvals.”