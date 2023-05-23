iDEA adopts online gaming and sports betting responsible advertising code

iDevelopment and Economic Association represents all sectors of the online gaming and sports betting entertainment industry.

US.- iDEA Growth (iDevelopment and Economic Association), a nonprofit trade association representing online gaming and sports betting businesses in the US, has announced the adoption of a new online gaming and sports betting responsible advertising code.

The Responsible Advertising Code was developed by iDEA’s Responsible Advertising Committee and will be reviewed each year. iDEA members have committed to the Code’s principles, including complying with legal requirements relating to sports wagering and online gaming advertising, promoting sports betting and online gaming only to those over the age of 21 (unless state law is 18 years and older), limiting college and university advertising, promoting responsible gaming and implementing and monitoring code compliance.

iDEA executive board member Jim Ryan, CEO of Boyd Interactive, said: “Responsible advertising minimizes risks to online sports betting and igaming consumers by ensuring that advertisements do not target or appeal to vulnerable groups, including minors and people who struggle with addiction. By adopting the Responsible Advertising Code, our members are showing their commitment to promoting safe and responsible gambling practices, encouraging moderation and providing information about problem gambling helplines and resources.”

iDEA executive board member and Light & Wonder global head of government affairs & legislative counsel Howard Glaser, added: “The legal online sports betting and igaming industry is subject to strict regulations and licensing requirements. Responsible advertising is often a mandatory requirement imposed by regulatory bodies. iDEA and its members are demonstrating that they are wholly committed to responsible advertising because we embrace both ethical practices and our customers’ well-being.”

Fanatics, Hard Rock Digital and PointsBet join responsible gaming coalition

Fanatics Betting and Gaming, Hard Rock Digital, and PointsBet joined a coalition of online gaming operators that was formed in September to agree on industry-led responsible gaming standards. The unnamed coalition already included Bally’s, BetMGM, DraftKings, Entain, FanDuel and MGM Resorts International.

The operators have elaborated 12 responsible gaming principles, which will be reviewed externally by a panel of experts that will provide guidance for future endeavours. Each operator has developed reports on their activities that align with each of the principles.