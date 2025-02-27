ICONIC21 presents its latest release: Vitamin Joy Hot

The company adds another classic slot to its growing portfolio with players able to experience sizzling reels, juicy fruits and plenty of bonus action.

Press release.- ICONIC21 is promising a burst of flavour and a shot of good fortune in its latest slot release, Vitamin Joy Hot. This is a slot where the reels are sizzling, the fruits are juicy, and every spin is packed with excitement.

Vitamin Joy Hot turns up the heat with fiery animations and 27 ways to win. All players need to do is match the vibrant symbols across the reels and watch as the Wild boosts their chances of landing a super sweet reward.

Players will want to keep their eyes out for the Red Hot Seven. This is not just another symbol but rather a key to unlocking even bigger wins. With each combination, the energy builds and with a max Multiplier of 405x, the right mix of flavours can come together for a mouthwatering win.

The launch of Vitamin Joy Hot adds yet another title to ICONIC21’s slot portfolio, with the live casino provider having expanded into the vertical towards the end of last year as part of wider efforts to offer its operator partners a diversified range of games.

Edvardas Sadovskis, chief product officer at ICONIC21, said: “Classic slots are always in high demand and in Vitamin Jot Hot, we have a thrilling title that delivers plenty of fiery gameplay and really tasty wins.

“Our slot content is already proving to hit the mark with players in markets across the world and the team has really cracked the code when it comes to combining great themes with action-packed gameplay.

“This release strengthens our slot offering alongside our award-winning portfolio of live games, positioning ICONIC21 as a must-have provider for operators looking to deliver engaging and entertaining experiences to their players.”