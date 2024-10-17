ICONIC21 debuts “Crash Live”: blending thrilling action with a unique twist

The game is multiplayer, with an unlimited number of players able to enter the game at any given moment.

The live content provider adds the first crash game to its portfolio, promising gripping action and high levels of entertainment with an innovative game host experience.

Press release.- ICONIC21 delivers an edge-of-the-seat player experience with Crash Live, the latest addition to its growing portfolio. This launch represents a significant leap forward in the industry, with such games being highly anticipated yet still rare. This latest release from ICONIC21 pushes the limits of live gaming, staying true to the company’s mission to innovate and deliver an unparalleled customer experience.

Crash Live is broadcast from the provider’s cutting-edge Sport Studio and is set against a modern backdrop illuminated by neon blue lighting. The gameplay is straightforward. Players select their bet and, as the game progresses, a multiplier increases with the potential for big wins.

The player’s objective is simple – cash out with the highest possible win multiplier before the multiplier crashes, taking their accrued winnings and original bet with it. If players can time their exit successfully, their bet is multiplied by the multiplier value when they decide to cash out.

Crash Live is the ultimate test of a player’s nerve, delivering high levels of anticipation and excitement with each fast-paced game round. The game is multiplayer, with an unlimited number of players able to enter the game at any given moment in time.

After each game round, the players with the biggest multipliers are showcased on the live leaderboard located in the studio bringing a social and competitive element to the experience.

With this being ICONIC21, Crash Live comes with a twist – a dedicated game host that talks players through the game and comments on the action of each game round. The host also hypes up the leaderboard, tapping into the competitive element.

Crash Live adds to ICONINC21’s growing portfolio of live content which includes Roulette, Sic Bo, Blackjack, Baccarat, Top Card, Dragon Tiger, and more. Thanks to its broad and varied portfolio, the provider is now a “must-have” for operators in markets across the world with demand for its thrilling live content continuing to rise among players.

Edvardas Sadovskis, chief product officer at ICONIC21, said: “Crash Live allows players to experience the thrill of crash games within the glamorous setting of live casino and with a game host – a truly great combination.”

Then, he added: “This game is about big anticipation and potentially big wins, with players having to hold their nerve if they are to land the biggest multipliers. This makes for an incredibly engaging experience, elevated by the host who brings glitz, glamour, and plenty of entertainment to the game.

“Crash Live is a strong addition to our game portfolio and further establishes ICONIC21 as a pioneering, must-have live content provider for operators looking to not only meet but exceed player expectations.”