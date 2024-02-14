ICE London 2024: Recap with Imagine Live

Imagine Live has unveiled two conceptual game shows, Robin the Fair and Roulette Rouge, at ICE London.

Press release.- As every year, this year again, ICE London 2024 brought together industry leaders, innovators, and enthusiasts for an unforgettable showcase of trends in the gaming world. Among one of the standout highlights was the presence of Imagine Live, which gives an innovative approach to classic games and creates conceptual game shows.

According to the firm, the platform aims to transcend traditional boundaries, offering players another level of engagement and excitement. Attendees were treated to a glimpse of the future of gaming as Imagine Live showcased its commitment to pushing the boundaries of the gaming experience.

Conceptual Game Shows

Imagine Live’s participation at ICE London 2024 was marked by the unveiling of two conceptual game shows, Robin the Fair and Roulette Rouge that left attendees in awe. These shows were not just a new take on traditional formats; they represented a leap forward regarding interactivity, engagement, and overall entertainment value.

Robin The Fair

The new game show was already live during the expo, so the visitors had a chance to get acquainted with a game that tends to transport the players to the heart of Robin Hood’s adventure.

Players participate in a card-based game where they are presented with seven rows; each row has two columns with two cards. The game’s main objective is for players to select/guess a higher card from each row.

Roulette Rouge

“Coming soon” game show by Imagine Live that highlights the iconic Cabaret concept. Imagine Live showcased the teasers of the game and announced that players would experience exceptional bonus rounds they had never experienced in any other Roulette game.

New Studio in Romania

Recently, the company announced the opening of a new studio in Romania. During ICE London, it showcased the video of a building with a capacity of 5000 m2, which is right in the heart of Bucharest. And is committed to hiring about 750 professionals.

New Studios

Imagine Live unveiled its biggest Blackjack studio with English aesthetics and another Asian studio that included Korean, Japanese, and Chinese tables – highlighting inspiring Asian culture.

Innovative Solutions to Classic Casino Games

Imagine Live didn’t stop at conceptual game shows; the company also showcased its commitment to revolutionizing classic casino games through innovative solutions. From enhanced visuals to interactive features, Imagine Live’s innovations breathed new life into time-honored favorites.

Conclusion

Imagine Live said its participation in ICE London 2024 was nothing short of spectacular. With the introduction of two conceptual game shows and innovative solutions to classic casino games, the company demonstrated its dedication to pushing the boundaries of gaming entertainment.

ICE London 2024 provided a platform for Imagine Live to demonstrate its latest solutions and game show-style content, leaving a lasting impression on the gaming industry.

The future looks promising as Imagine Live continues to pave the way for a new era in the gaming industry, where innovation and imagination converge to create unforgettable gaming experiences. The firm asks itself what revelations await at the next iGaming exhibition.