“ICE 2023 will be the biggest on record”

ICE will occupy 41 halls of its ExCeL London home while its sister show iGB Affiliate London will occupy the remaining three halls.

Press release.- Clarion Gaming owners of ICE London have confirmed that the 2023 edition of the show (7th – 9th February) will be the biggest on record.

It will occupy 51,466 square metres (sqm) of net space, exceeding the previous high of 49,690 sqm set in 2020. In total ICE will occupy 41 halls of its ExCeL London home with sister show iGB Affiliate London occupying the remaining three halls.

Stuart Hunter, Managing Director of Clarion Gaming confirmed the scale of the experience awaiting gambling industry professionals in February. He stated: “ICE London and sister show iGB Affiliate London will be occupying the entirety of ExCeL. That means all of the North and South side exhibition halls, every meeting room and all of the International Conference Centre at ExCeL which will host ICE VOX, the World Regulatory Briefing and the International Casino Conference. In very simple terms there’s not a square mm of space left.”

He added: “Whilst ICE London 2022 was a tremendous success the fact remains that nothing compares with the return of a full-scale edition of ICE featuring all of the major supplier brands to the land-based sector. Having ExCeL bursting with the creativity and the energy which drives the international gaming industry is a fantastic prospect. A full-size, dynamic ICE on its traditional dates is something that all sectors of the industry are looking forward to participating in.

“ICE is vital to the global business more so because the industry has waited 3-years for its return: as a consequence, the eyes of the gaming world will be focussed on what many industry commentators are now referring to as World Gaming Week a description based on the volume and variety of high-level meetings, sector leading conferences, content masterclasses and networking that takes place over the period that the global industry meets and comes together in London.”

As well as providing a professional home for the industry’s major brands, Clarion Gaming’s Pitch ICE programme offers up to 14 start-ups the opportunity to showcase their solutions and innovative approaches in front of investors and visitors attending ICE London.

Successful companies secure a free-of-charge pod on the Pitch ICE Pavilion for the duration of the show and the opportunity to take to the ICE stage and pitch to potential investors.

ICE visitors will also have access to the award-winning Consumer Protection Zone, the ICE Esports Arena, the International Casino Conference, World Regulatory Briefing, the ICE VOX Masterclass programme and the High Street Hub, a dynamic new show floor feature developed in partnership with the Gambling Business Group and dedicated to licensed street gaming.