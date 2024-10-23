IC360 names David Rebuck as special advisor

Rebuck previously served as the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement director.

US.- Integrity Compliance 360 (IC360) has named David Rebuck as a special advisor. Rebuck brings experience in compliance having previously served as the director of the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement (NJDGE).

IC360 president Eric Frank said: “We are thrilled to welcome David Rebuck as a Special Advisor to IC360. The director’s efforts in transforming New Jersey’s gaming industry, especially in internet gaming and sports wagering, makes him an invaluable resource for the company and our clients.”

Rebuck’s departure from the NJDGE was announced in March. He was the longest-serving director in the NJDGE’s history, serving 13 years in the role. During his tenure, New Jersey became the first US state to launch legalised online casino gambling. Rebuck also oversaw the launch of the DGE’s Responsible Gambling Initiative, implemented new advertising standards for the casino and sports betting industry and helped to improve casino security and safety in Atlantic City.

