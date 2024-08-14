Conference USA renews partnership with IC360

Integrity Compliance 360 will continue to provide CUSA with access to its proprietary integrity monitoring technology and prohibited bettor solution.

US.- Conference USA (CUSA) has renewed its partnership with Integrity Compliance 360 (IC360). IC360 will continue providing CUSA access to its proprietary integrity monitoring technology and prohibited bettor solution.

Conference USA chief of staff and general counsel Scott Hays said: “This partnership holds great significance for us as we navigate the complexities of sports betting. Given the uncertainties surrounding gambling in collegiate athletics, IC360 remains integral in ensuring game integrity and protecting our campus community. This renewal underscores our commitment to proactively addressing potential illegal activity, while also providing vital education and safeguarding measures for administrators, coaches, student-athletes and officials.”

Scott Sadin, IC360’s chief operating officer added: “Conference USA is a partner that we have great excitement in working with. The conference-wide dedication to ensuring the highest level of integrity in their competitions and athletic departments exemplifies what it means to be a partner of IC360. We look forward to continuing to enhance the culture of excellence that CUSA and its student-athletes and staff bring.”