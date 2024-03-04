New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement director David Rebuck retires

He served 13 years in the role, making him the longest-serving director in the DGE’s history.

US.- The New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement (DGE) has announced the retirement of its director David Rebuck after serving 13 years in the role. He is the longest-serving director in DGE’s history. Deputy director Mary Jo Flaherty will assume the role on an interim basis.

Rebuck became deputy attorney general in 1988. In 2010, he was assigned to the Governor’s Office as a senior policy advisor, and in 2011 he was nominated by governor Chris Christie to lead the DGE. He was confirmed by the State Senate and sworn in as DGE director in January 2012.

During his tenure, New Jersey became the first US state to launch legalised online casino gambling. Rebuck also oversaw the launch of the DGE’s Responsible Gambling Initiative, implemented enhanced advertising standards for the casino and sports betting industry and helped to improve casino security and safety in Atlantic City.

Attorney general Matthew J. Platkin said: “Throughout his career, David Rebuck has exemplified professionalism, innovation, and leadership as the gaming industry transformed, first with the legalization of Internet gaming in 2013 and then with the new era of sports gaming in 2018. His extensive knowledge of the gaming and casino industry has made New Jersey a recognized regulatory leader and pacesetter in the United States.

“With Dave’s departure, however, I am pleased to announce that deputy director Mary Jo Flaherty will assume the role of Interim Director. Mary Jo is a respected and talented lawyer and brings with her over 40 years of experience in regulating the gaming industry within DGE. I am grateful for her stepping up to lead the Division at this critical time.”

Rebuck commented: “I have always said the achievements at DGE have not been the result of any one person. I have been privileged and grateful to work with an amazing team at DGE and to serve under two governors and eight attorneys general.”

Rebuck will receive a Lifetime Achievement Award at the 27th Annual East Coast Gaming Congress (ECGC) at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Atlantic City on April 18.