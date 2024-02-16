ibet’s astonishing growth

In the fast-evolving landscape of online gaming, ibet has emerged as a true powerhouse, redefining the gaming experience for enthusiasts around the globe. Operated by Claymore Malta and licensed by the Malta Gaming Authority (MGA), ibet has witnessed remarkable growth, establishing itself as a prominent player in both the casino and sportsbook domains. The Claymore group also owns another brand called Arctic Casino under an MGA license.

Since its inception, ibet has embarked on an unprecedented journey of growth. The brand’s dedication to providing top-notch gaming services has propelled its ascent, attracting a diverse and dedicated player base. The ibet gaming operator established a partnership with Betsson in 2020 as its sportsbook provider. This collaboration encompasses both a technology platform and odds compiling. The seamless integration of cutting-edge technology, an extensive game portfolio, and a user-friendly interface has played a significant role in ibet’s success.

The ibet Affiliation Team

At the heart of ibet’s triumph lies its dynamic affiliation team, dedicated to forging strategic partnerships and driving the brand to new heights. These skilled professionals are the architects behind ibet’s extensive network of affiliates, creating synergies that propel the brand’s reach and influence within the gaming industry.

Projects That Define Success

The ibet affiliation team’s projects have been instrumental in solidifying the brand’s position as a leader in the market. Through innovative marketing strategies and collaborative initiatives, ibet has cultivated a network of affiliates that share in the brand’s success. The team’s commitment to fostering mutually beneficial relationships has resulted in a thriving ecosystem of partners contributing to ibet’s sustained growth.

Upcoming Events: LAC London, SBC Lisbon, and Sigma Malta

To further enhance its global presence, ibet’s affiliation team is gearing up for participation in key industry events. The team will be present at the London Affiliate Conference (LAC), SBC Lisbon, and Sigma Malta, connecting with industry leaders, affiliates, and enthusiasts. These events serve as valuable platforms for ibet to showcase its latest innovations, discuss potential collaborations, and stay abreast of industry trends.

About ibet

The ibet brand is accredited by Malta under license number MGA/B2C/748/2019. Commencing operations in 2021, the brand offers exciting opportunities for players with a variety of offerings, including casino, live casino, and betting. The casino provides a vast selection of over 4000 slots for clients, while the live casino features a remarkable lineup of 15 game studios offering diverse games such as Blackjack, Roulette, Video Poker, Baccarat, and an extensive Sportsbook section.