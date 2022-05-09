How old do you have to be to gamble? Everything you need to know

In many countries, online gambling has grown in popularity in recent years. And in the US, many states are finally beginning to legalize sports betting – while a handful also allows players to use licensed online casinos. But how old do you have to be to gamble?

Age restrictions for gambling differ across the US, and you might find them a little confusing if you’ve only lived in or visited one state. To help you out, we’ve written a complete guide to how old you must be for different parts of the country.

How Old Do You Have to Be to Gamble at Online Casinos?

Before we talk about sports betting, it’s worth looking at how old you need to be for gambling at online casinos in the US. Six states allow you to wager online, and we’ll talk about each of them in the subsections listed below.

Michigan

How old do you have to be to gamble online in Michigan? As a general rule of thumb, you must be at least 21-years-old if you want to use online casinos and bet on sports within state boundaries.

As for land-based betting, some casinos in the Great Lake State permit people aged 18 and above instead.

New Jersey

New Jersey is one of the US’ most established online casino markets. How old do you have to be to gamble here, though? Like Michigan, you can only bet legally online once you hit 21.

Unlike the Great Lake State, you must be 21 in all New Jersey offline casinos to gamble there as well.

Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania offers online casinos and sports betting, and you must be 21 to wager at online sportsbooks and in casinos.

However, 18-year-olds can gamble in Pennsylvania in some instances – such as horse racing.

Delaware

How old do you have to be to gamble in Delaware? 21 is the law for both online and offline casinos. Sports betting is legal here, too, with an identical age restriction.

Connecticut

Connecticut gambling age limits differ a little, but online casinos and sports betting – along with offline casinos – all require you to be at least 21.

18-year-olds can buy lottery tickets in the state, and the same is true for taking part in fantasy sports and keno.

West Virginia

Like Connecticut, gambling age limits in West Virginia differ depending on the vertical. So, how old do you have to be to gamble online here?

To gamble at an online casino or sportsbook in West Virginia, you must be at least 21 – and the same is true for land-based casinos. But if you want to play at video lottery terminals, buy scratchcards, or play the general lottery, you only need to be 18.

How Old Do You Have to Be to Gamble on Sports and Casinos in the US?

We’ve so far covered the states that permit both online casino gaming and sports betting. Now, we’ll talk about the remaining US states where you can wager on sports; some let you play online, whereas others are purely land-based.

New York

How old do you have to be to gamble in New York? Younger than you might think, surprisingly.

Some casinos in New York let you gamble at 18, but your options are limited to events like horse racing and lottery tickets.

New York City.

For most verticals, you must be at least 21. These include sports wagering and table games, such as slots and poker.

New Hampshire

Gambling age limits in New Hampshire range from 18 to 21. 18-year-olds have more options than in New York, with poker one of many verticals included.

To bet on sports, you must have reached your 21st birthday.

Louisiana

Louisiana lets you play casino games in some settings, and you can also wager on sports in most parishes. The legal gambling age is 21.

Virginia

Virginia’s gambling market recently opened up to include casinos, though none have opened yet. When they begin welcoming customers, the minimum age for table games and whatnot will be 21.

North Carolina

How old do you have to be to gamble in North Carolina? The state offers both commercial and tribal casinos, and for both, you need to be at least 21 years old to wager.

Wisconsin

Wisconsin’s gambling age rules vary. Bingo, lottery, and off-track betting are all possible when you reach 18; for tribal casinos, the minimum age rises to 21.

Washington

Washington’s gambling age is lower for more verticals than most US states. So, how old do you have to be to gamble here?

To wager at a casino in the state, you have to – in most cases – be 18 or older.

Oregon

To gamble in Oregon, you have to be 18 in some instances and 21 in others. You can play bingo in the state at 18, but to visit and gamble in a casino, you need to be at least 21.

Arizona

Arizona restricts gambling to people aged 21 and above, for the most part. However, you can gamble at 18 in some places.

Colorado

Colorado has well-developed sports betting market, along with dozens of casinos. To wager on sports, you have to be at least 21 – and the same is true for casinos in the state.

Wyoming

Wyoming has four casinos, and you only have to be 18 years old minimum to wager at any of them.

Arkansas

Arkansas allows players to bet at casinos and wager on sports. For both, you must be at least 21 years old to do so.

Mississippi

Mississippi has a selection of casinos throughout the state, and you have to be 21 to gamble at all of them. You also have to be at least 21 to wager on sports.

Tennessee

Tennessee doesn’t currently have any land-based casinos, but you can bet on sports here. To do so, you must have had your 18th birthday.

Illinois

How old do you have to be to gamble in Illinois? Like most US states, the legal betting age is 21 for sports betting and casinos.

Indiana

Indiana has dozens of casinos throughout the state, along with a buoyant sports betting market. The legal betting age for both is 21.

North Dakota

North Dakota has six casinos and also permits sports betting. How old do you have to be to gamble at either? As you might have guessed by now, the answer is 21.

South Dakota

South Dakota has numerous casinos and – like North Dakota – permits sports betting. The legal gambling age is 21 for both.

Washington DC

Washington DC, the US’ capital city, has sports betting but no casinos at the time of writing. To gamble on sports, you need to be at least 18 years old; the same goes for lotteries and bingo.

Washington DC.

Rhode Island

Rhode Island has legal sports betting and casinos, and the age limit for both is 18.

Maryland

Maryland is new to the sports betting scene, having had a referendum in 2020. The minimum age is 21, and the same is true for casinos.

If you’re 18, you can play the lottery and bingo – along with wagering on horse racing.

New Mexico

Casino games in New Mexico require you to be at least 21 years old. But how old do you have to be to gamble in other verticals? For lottery and pari-mutuel wagering, the legal age is 18.

Montana

To gamble in Montana, you need to be at least 18 years old.

Iowa

If you want to gamble in Iowa, you must have passed 18.

How Old Do You Have to Be to Gamble in Las Vegas?

Las Vegas is arguably the gambling capital of the US, and it’s a popular destination for many young people. To join the fun, you must be at least 21 if you want to gamble at a casino.

Now You Know How Old You Have to Be to Gamble

How old do you have to be to gamble in the US? Well, it differs depending on the vertical and state. Some allow you to wager at 18, whereas 21 is the mandate for many.

Having read this guide, you now have a good understanding of where you can wager and what it involves.