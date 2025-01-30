How Alpha Affiliates is reinventing conference networking with immersive booth experiences

Alpha Affiliates shares how it is redefining conference booths and turning them into dynamic, immersive experiences.

Press release.- Every great design starts with a vision, and for Dmitriy Belov, head of design at Alpha Affiliates, the evolution of the company’s conference booths has been a journey of transformation. What began as a bold idea — to move beyond conventional event spaces — has grown into a signature concept that redefines networking at iGB and SiGMA events worldwide. From the early designs in Amsterdam to the latest innovations in Barcelona, each iteration of Alpha Affiliates stand has introduced new elements, setting creative and strategic benchmarks that reshape how people connect, interact, and experience events.

Building the experience: From Budapest to Malta

Alpha Affiliates’ vision was clear from the start: create a space that would encourage meaningful conversations and allow for a seamless, high-energy flow of interaction. Traditional, static booths no longer matched the dynamic nature of modern networking. Instead of following the usual approach, the company focused on developing an environment where movement and engagement felt natural.

Amsterdam was the first step toward this goal. By experimenting with contrasting materials, dynamic 3D branding, and immersive design elements, Alpha Affiliates crafted a space that immediately stood out and attracted attention. Every detail was chosen deliberately to make the booth visually striking while ensuring that it felt accessible and inviting.

Budapest and Malta built upon this foundation, expanding the concept into a full-scale interactive hub. With dedicated lounges, exclusive pop-up stores, and engaging interactive zones, our booth became a key destination at these events. Materials such as gloss, chrome, and textured surfaces were selected not only for their aesthetic appeal but also for the way they influenced the overall atmosphere. Visitors naturally gravitated toward different areas, drawn in by the way textures and finishes interacted with light and space.

Through these refinements, the company moved beyond the idea of a traditional booth and developed a concept that encouraged organic interactions and left a lasting impression. And it worked.

iGB Barcelona: The Evolution of Engagement

Barcelona marked a turning point in how Alpha Affiliates approached event spaces. The goal was not just to enhance the previous designs but to completely rethink how people engage within a conference setting. The structure of the booth was designed to guide visitors through an experience, making their journey through the space feel effortless and intuitive.

From the entrance, the booth invited people into a vibrant and energetic setting. Interactive screens, live engagement areas, and curated merch drops immediately captured attention, creating an atmosphere that encouraged participation rather than passive observation. As visitors moved further into the space, carefully designed visual and architectural elements shaped their experience. Unexpected details such as layered textures, strategic lighting, and dynamic layouts created a sense of discovery, keeping guests engaged and immersed in the environment.

At the core of the booth was the VIP zone, an area specifically designed to provide a contrast to the energy of the main space. Here, visitors found a quiet, comfortable setting where conversations naturally transitioned from casual networking to meaningful business discussions. This space served as a reminder that effective networking is not just about visibility but also about creating opportunities for genuine connection.

A new standard for event spaces

The modern conference booth is no longer just a backdrop for business conversations — it is a carefully curated environment that shapes how connections are formed. Inspired by the concept of contemporary pop-up stores, the Alpha Affiliates booth in Barcelona was designed to immerse visitors in a space that felt fresh, engaging, and interactive.

Belov said: “Forget what you know about traditional booths. We approached this space as more than just a place to showcase a brand. Every interaction was carefully considered to create a journey through design, energy, and engagement, making networking feel natural and intuitive.”

Each detail, from the choice of materials to the flow of the space, played a role in shaping the overall experience. Visitors were encouraged to participate, explore, and connect in ways that felt dynamic and authentic. This approach turned the booth into an interactive platform where brand identity was communicated not only through visuals but also through the way people engaged with the space.

Looking ahead

With every iteration of the Alpha Affiliates booth, the company continues to evolve the way event spaces are designed. “The success of our Barcelona stand is just the beginning, as we look ahead to developing even more immersive, engaging, and innovative environments at upcoming conferences,” Alpha Affiliates said.

And added: “We are committed to pushing creative boundaries and setting new industry standards for networking and brand engagement. Follow our journey as we bring the next evolution of event experiences to life.”