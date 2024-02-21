Hovhannes Tadevosyan, Imagine Live: “We envision Robin The Fair evolving into a dynamic experience”

Imagine Live’s head of marketing introduces Robin The Fair, a new conceptual game show.

Exclusive interview.- Hovhannes Tadevosyan, Imagine Live‘s head of marketing, talked with Focus Gaming News about the launch of its newest game show, Robin The Fair.

Can you provide an overview of the new game show ‘Robin the Fair’ and how it draws inspiration from the concept of Robin Hood?

“Robin the Fair” is an exhilarating game show inspired by the famous Robin Hood legend. This concept intertwines generosity, fairness, and adventure elements that reflect our new game show. Partners and their players can expect a thrilling experience where luck and the spirit of giving converge in an entertaining and dynamic format.

Can you tell us about the game show studio’s environment and how it embodies the spirit of Robin Hood?

Our game show studio for “Robin The Fair” is meticulously designed to create an enchanting atmosphere that resonates with the essence of Robin Hood.

The set design incorporates rich, earthy tones and rustic elements to evoke the spirit of the cave. The stage is adorned with thematic props that symbolize generosity, fairness, and a sense of community—fundamental values that align with the Robin Hood narrative.

Overall, our goal is to transport everyone involved in “Robin The Fair” to a world where the principles of Robin Hood come to life. The studio serves as the canvas for this extraordinary experience of the conceptual game.

“Our game show studio for ‘Robin The Fair’ is meticulously designed to create an enchanting atmosphere that resonates with the essence of Robin Hood.” Hovhannes Tadevosyan, head of marketing at Imagine Live.

What marketing approach promotes the ‘Robin The Fair’ game show?

Our marketing approach for “Robin The Fair” revolves around highlighting the game show’s unique blend of entertainment and simplicity. We leverage various channels, including social media, partnerships, and targeted promotions, to emphasize the show’s connection to the Robin Hood concept.

By focusing on themes of excitement, we provide a super simple card game, which is suitable even for beginner players. By this, we aim to captivate a broad audience and create anticipation for this one-of-a-kind gaming experience.

Our team is committed to regularly introducing fresh content, innovative challenges, and thematic twists to keep the show vibrant and captivating.

“We aim to captivate a broad audience and create anticipation for this one-of-a-kind gaming experience.” Hovhannes Tadevosyan, head of marketing at Imagine Live.

Are any interactive elements or multipliers integrated into the game show?

Absolutely! “Robin The Fair” is designed with interactive elements that engage the players. Players participate in a card-based game where they are presented with seven rows; each row has two columns with two cards. The game’s main objective is for players to select/guess a higher card from each row.

The best part about this game is the unique multipliers that engage your players to move forward through the game, reach higher rows, and get the most out of this adventurous game. We have strategically incorporated up to x5000 multipliers, adding an extra layer of excitement and unpredictability to the game. These features enhance the entertainment value and align with the unpredictability and surprise elements associated with the Robin Hood narrative.

How do you envision the show evolving, and what can viewers anticipate regarding new content and experiences?

Looking ahead, we envision “Robin The Fair” evolving into a dynamic experience. Our team is committed to regularly introducing fresh content, innovative challenges, and thematic twists to keep the show vibrant and captivating.