Horseshoe Casino in Baltimore hosts job fair

US.- The Horseshoe Casino Baltimore in Maryland holding several job fairs to fill various open positions. The venue started the hiring event yesterday (May 23) and will continue tomorrow (May 25).

Casino managers are looking to fill more than 100 positions, including full-time, part-time, and on-call jobs. There are opportunities in the casino to work in areas, such as table games, food and beverage, security, environmental services, facilities, Caesars rewards, cage, slots, Caesars SportsBook, and more. Ceasars said incentives include a comprehensive benefits package and a growing career path for all new hires.

In December, Caesars Sportsbook opened at Horseshoe Casino Baltimore, accepting in-person wagers. The sportsbook launched with the presence of Maryland governor Larry Hogan, Baltimore mayor Brandon Scott, former Ravens greats Torrey Smith and Adalius Thomas, and former Dunbar High School and NBA star Muggsy Bogues.

The opening of Caesars Sportsbook has seen the Horseshoe Baltimore renovate with a new area for table games and The Brew Brothers Tap House. Customers can place wagers at Caesars Sportsbook’s main ticket counter on the casino’s first level or at 14 self-service betting kiosks located throughout the casino.

In February, Horseshoe Casino Baltimore inaugurated its new sports bar and restaurant. Brew Brothers opened in time for the Super Bowl. Located next to the sportsbook, the new bar has four video walls screening games. It offers seats for 200 people indoors and another 50 outdoors.

