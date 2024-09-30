Horseracing in Kentucky: construction a $10m racetrack begins in Ashland

Sandy Ridge will be the only racetrack in the state dedicated to quarter horse racing.

US.- Construction on a $10m horse racetrack has started in Ashland, Eastern Kentucky. Sandy Ridge will be the only racetrack in the state dedicated to quarter horse racing.

The new track is being built on 182 acres behind Sandy’s Gaming, a $75m entertainment facility that opened 11 months ago. As most of the land is undeveloped, months of infrastructure planning have been spent identifying water, power, and sewer needs, in addition to new and improved roads and bridges.

Revolutionary Racing recently agreed to sell 50 acres to Boyd County for future development. The company plans to request 2026 race dates at Sandy Ridge from the Kentucky Horse Racing and Gaming Corporation. Mt. Sterling-based Walker Construction and Materials leads the construction.

Larry Lucas, chairman of Revolutionary Racing, which owns the gaming facility and racetrack, said: “We are excited to begin this phase of our project, which will be unlike anything else in the state. We envision this to be much more than just a racetrack – we expect it to become an entertainment destination for families, whether it’s for racing, concerts, farmer’s markets or youth sports. Thanks to our partnerships with state and local officials, it will be another shot in the arm for continued economic development in Eastern Kentucky.”

Christina Sowders, president of the Kentucky Quarter Horse Racing Association (KQHRA), added: “The Kentucky Quarter Horse Racing Association is thrilled to see this announcement by Revolutionary Racing that a first-class oval track is being built in Ashland. We thank Revolutionary Racing for their hard work and perseverance to get here. This has been a long time coming for quarter horse racing in Kentucky. We look forward to helping bring world-class quarter horse racing to Ashland in 2026.”

The Kentucky Horse Racing Commission (KHRC) has reported that the state’s online sportsbooks took a $129.2m handle, the lowest total since the state’s regulated sports wagering market launched in September 2023. The handle was down 14 per cent compared to June’s handle of $150.3m. Some $125.4m was bet online.

FanDuel continued to lead in revenue for the fourth month with $6.1m from $41.2m in wagers. DraftKings reported $5.7m of revenue from $48m in bets. Adjusted revenue of $15.1m resulted in $2.1m for the state, down from $2.2m in June.