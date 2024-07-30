Kentucky Horse Racing and Gaming Corporation names Susan Speckert as COO

The KHRGC took over the responsibilities of the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission on July 1.

US.- The Kentucky Horse Racing and Gaming Corporation (KHRGC) has named Susan Speckert as chief operating officer (COO). Speckert most recently served as commissioner of law for the Lexington-Fayette Urban County Government and previously served as general counsel of the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission. She will assume her new role on August 19.

President and CEO Jamie Eads said: “Susan’s commitment to and knowledge of the horse racing industry is well known. Her professional experience makes her uniquely qualified to serve as the KHRGC’s first COO.”

Speckert commented: “I am honored to work alongside the outstanding team at the KHRGC to ensure Kentucky continues to lead in protecting the health, safety, and welfare of horses, riders, and all participants as well as the wagering public. I am grateful to the board of directors and President and CEO Jamie Eads for the opportunity to come full circle in my career to serve the sport I dearly love.”

Kentucky sports betting handle reaches $175.5m in May

The Kentucky Horse Racing Commission (KHRC) reported that the state’s online sportsbooks took a $175.5m handle in May. Kentucky operators generated $22.3m in adjusted gross revenue during the month while state excise tax reached $3.1m.

DraftKings had the highest online handle at $69.9m, while FanDuel reported $58.9m, bet365 $15.6m, BetMGM $12.5m and Caesars $7.8m. Kentucky operators reported $20m in adjusted gross revenue from online wagering and state excise tax of $2.9m. In April, the state’s online sportsbooks generated $22.3m in adjusted gross revenue and $3.1m in state excise tax.

