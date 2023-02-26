Hollywood Casino Joliet relocation approved

The Joliet City Council has given the green light to the development of the land-based casino in Illinois.

US.- The Joliet City Council has approved plans allowing for development of the new Hollywood Casino Joliet at Rock Run Crossings. Penn Entertainment announced in October that it intended to relocate its riverboat casinos in Aurora and Joliet, Illinois, to new land-based facilities.

Hollywood Casino Joliet will be built on a 309-acre piece of land that was also recently approved to house a 570-unit apartment complex, located near the crossing of Interstates 55 and 80. The project will feature restaurants, stores and offices at an estimated cost of $185m.

The casino is set to have 800 slot machines, 45 live table games, a Barstool Sportsbook, several restaurants and bars and a 10,000-square-foot event centre.

Hollywood Casino Aurora

Meanwhile, Penn Entertainment’s plan for Aurora is to construct a modern casino and hotel off I-88, adjacent to the Simon Premium Outlet Mall. The Aurora development will include the transfer of certain parcels of land from the city. Up to $50m of the project will be funded by the city through new bond issuance, subject to final approval by the Aurora City Council.

