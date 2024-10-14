Ever since PASPA was repealed in the US in 2018, sports betting has exploded across the US. The industry is worth hundreds of millions of dollars, and it only continues to grow year-on-year. Many states now have some form of legal sports wagering, many of which are online.

You will also find a large number of casinos and operators offering sports betting. While this amount of choice is great, it can also lead to decision paralysis. Moreover, it makes researching the best option significantly more difficult. You might be looking at Hard Rock Bet for your sports wagering, and if so, we’ll help you make the right choice today.

Keep reading to discover everything you need to know about Hard Rock sports betting. You’ll learn about where you can use this operator to bet, along with how the odds compare to other casinos.

What Hard Rock Sports Betting Options Are There?

When you wager with Hard Rock Bet, you’ll find many of the same sports betting options as those that exist elsewhere. For example, you can wager on many of the big US leagues – including the NFL and NBA. Multiple sports, such as soccer, hockey, and tennis, are available via the website or mobile app.

If you choose to bet on sports via the Hard Rock sportsbook, you can choose whether you wish to place wagers on games in the future. And if you want the fun to stretch out further, you can also bet on season outcomes – such as who will win the Super Bowl.

It’s also possible to bet on games as they’re happening. The odds will be different from what was the case before the game, but you can potentially find some gems – especially if the favorites aren’t performing as they should.

In addition to full professional sports, it’s also possible to wager on college sports.

Hard Rock Online Betting: Where Is It Available?

Hard Rock sports betting is available in multiple states, including Florida – which is one of its most popular locations. You’ll also find the sportsbook in Tennessee, Illinois, and New Jersey.

Sports betting via Hard Rock is available on mobile and desktop. If you choose the latter, you can get the app on iOS and Android devices. You can wager on the entire catalog as long as you meet the minimum age requirement, which – in most cases – is 21. You will have to verify your identity before you’re allowed to place any sports bets.

Besides the states mentioned, you can wager on sports via Hard Rock in Arizona, Indiana, Ohio, and Virginia.

Hard Rock Casino Sports Betting: Can I Bet Outside the US Too?

Hard Rock has casinos throughout the US, including Rockford (Illinois) and Atlantic City (New Jersey). For the most part, the operator is based within the US.

You will also find Hard Rock casinos and venues outside the US, but for the most part, it’s easier if you use different operators. In the US, you will also likely find an alternative – such as MGM Resorts – if you’re in an area not served by a Hard Rock Casino.

Hard Rock Sportsbook Odds

Sportsbook odds will vary depending on several factors, and generally speaking, there isn’t a huge difference between what you’ll find. However, it is worth noting that some users have complained about Hard Rock offering worse odds and less of a betting experience compared to other established operators – such as FanDuel.

You’re better off looking at the odds for specific betting markets and then determining if Hard Rock is the best choice for you. In some instances, you may find that it is – but depending on the sport, you could find better value elsewhere.

Hard Rock Sportsbook Bonuses

When signing up for an online sportsbook, it’s a good idea to look for bonuses. Doing so will make it easier to pick the right bets, and you might also get a discount on sports that you already enjoy wagering on. Hard Rock offers a number of bonuses, which can change depending on when you sign up.

In some cases, for example, you can get free bets ahead of gameday and bonuses ahead of bigger events – such as the Super Bowl. You might be eligible for bonuses by signing up for an account, but in other cases, you’ll need to deposit a certain amount of money.

You can also find bonuses that offer enhanced odds in some cases. It’s worth looking to see what’s available when you sign up, and before doing so, you can compare Hard Rock with the other sports betting operators in your region.

Is Hard Rock Better Than the Other US Sportsbooks?

Depending on where you are, you may have the option to pick from other sportsbooks. This isn’t so much the case in Florida, where Hard Rock is the main sportsbook, but you definitely will in New Jersey.

One of the disadvantages associated with Hard Rock is that it’s not as widespread as other US sportsbooks. DraftKings, FanDuel, and BetMGM are all available in more states than you’ll find the Hard Rock sportsbook. Many players in those states will typically go for the aforementioned operators, but you should still try them all out to see which is your best option.

The good news is that Hard Rock offers an impressive range of sports betting options. Professional and college sports wagering are both available, and you can bet on all of the major US sports (plus other international events).

Another advantage is that depositing with Hard Rock is very easy, and the mobile app is well laid out. If you’re new to sports betting, you should have no problems navigating it and finding the specific markets you want to include in your bets.

Hard Rock Sports Betting Alternatives

Your alternative options will depend on where you live. If you’re in Florida, you don’t really have any alternatives to Hard Rock sports betting. Elsewhere, however, this is not necessarily the case.

FanDuel is one of the most popular US sportsbooks, and it’s available in several states where wagering is possible. For example, you can use the service if you’re based in New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

Wherever you find FanDuel, you’ll also find DraftKings. This is another of the most popular sportsbooks in the US, and it’s often praised for its comprehensive betting options and user experience. Other alternative options include BetMGM, BetRivers, ESPN BET, and Caesars Sportsbook.

Hard Rock Sports Betting: One of Many Sportsbook Options in the US

Hard Rock is one of the many major sportsbooks operating across the US. While not as widespread as some of its competitors, the operator is still worth checking out if you’re in a region where it operates.

When wagering with Hard Rock, you can choose from numerous professional and college sports in the US and beyond. Besides betting on mobile and desktop, you can also find a handful of physical locations scattered throughout the country.

Before signing up for Hard Rock sports betting, it’s a good idea to check out the alternatives. You can then make a better decision to ensure that you’ve made a choice you’re happy with.

