Hard Rock launches “Love Out Loud” campaign for Pride Month

US.- Hard Rock International has launched its annual Love Out Loud campaign for Pride Month. Hotels will host special events throughout Pride Month and Hard Rock Cafes will sell a Pride Sunrise cocktail. They will also host bingo, karaoke, and game nights and will make donations to LGBTQIA+ organisations through the Hard Rock Heals Foundation.

Team members from Hard Rock Hotel at Universal Orlando, Hard Rock Hotel Daytona, and Seminole Hard Rock Support Services will participate at the Annual CommUNITY Rainbow Run & Festival on June 8 in Orlando. Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa will be the title sponsor for the 2024 St Pete Pride Parade on June 22, and Hard Rock Hotel New York team members will march in NYC Pride on June 30.

Stephanie Piimauna, senior vice president and chief diversity & inclusion officer at Seminole Hard Rock Support Services, said: “Hard Rock has long been committed to honoring the LGBTQIA+ talent and guests who perform, dine, play and stay at our locations, as well as the LGBTQIA+ team members who make the experience so rewarding for our guests.

“Hard Rock’s `Love Out Loud´ celebration once again shows our ongoing support during Pride Month for our friends and allies around the world, encouraging them to be their authentic selves however they choose to through music, fashion and travel, with who they love.”