Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sioux City to celebrate 10th anniversary

Celebrations will be held tomorrow.

US.- Hard Rock Hotel & Casino is celebrating 10 years in Sioux City, Iowa. The venue, which opened its doors on August 1 2014, will host a guitar-smashing ceremony, promotions and a free concert on Thursday.

Doug Fisher, general manager at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sioux City, said in a statement: “Our team continues to be humbled by the ongoing support of this community and we are thrilled to celebrate 10 incredible years of success. Our Team Members are the soundtrack to our venue and are truly instrumental to our success!”

