Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Bristol received more than 58,000 visitors during opening weekend

Over $7.34m was paid out in winning jackpots.

US.- Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Bristol in Virginia has reported that it received more than 58,000 visitors on its opening weekend last month. The casino said that over $7.34m was paid out in winning jackpots.

The venue covers 620,000 square feet and features nearly 1,500 slot machines, 50 table games, a sportsbook, a 303-room hotel and dining options, including a Hard Rock Cafe, Council Oak Steaks & Seafood, YOUYU Asian Dining, Constant Grind and the Marketplace. It also houses a Rock Shop and a 2,000-plus-seat Hard Rock Live venue.

The opening was originally scheduled for July, but Hard Rock was granted a six-month delay. A temporary casino opened in July 2023. In October, Virginia’s sports betting handle was $696.1m, a new record for the state.

Mobile wagers reached $692.2m while bettors wagered $3.9m at retail locations. According to the Virginia Lottery report, adjusted gross revenue after player winnings came to $49m, down 13.1 per cent year-on-year and 25.6 per cent behind September’s $65.9m. Of that total, $48.8m came from online betting, while retail brought in $232,925.