Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Bristol seeks over 700 employees

Hard Rock has hosted a hiring event.

US.- The Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Bristol has hosted a hiring event as it seeks to fill more than 700 positions. It already has over 700 employees, but plans to reach 1,400 employees by the time the permanent venue opens some time in November.

Allie Evangelista president of Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Bristol, said: “We’re hiring for positions from servers, hostess, table game dealers, we have housekeeping front office, spa and pool attendants. We will also be hiring for security and we will be opening Hard Rock live entertainment, so we need some on call team members.

“Positions are starting at $18 an hour for non-tip positions, which is significantly above the minimum wage. We offer great benefits, medical, vision and dental. We also offer tuition reimbursement for team members that are with us, if they want to go back to school.”

An opening date has not yet been determined. Originally, the venue was scheduled to open in July, but Hard Rock was granted a six-month delay. The $500m permanent casino will replace the 30,000-square-foot temporary venue at the former Belk store at the Bristol Mall. It will include a 3,200-seat arena and a 20,000-seat outdoor arena.