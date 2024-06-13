Hard Rock Casino Rockford to open in August

Hard Rock Casino Rockford’s permanent facility offers more than 175,000 square feet of gaming, entertainment, and hospitality space.

US.- Hard Rock International has announced that the permanent Hard Rock Casino Rockford in Illinois will open at 3pm on August 29.

The new casino, located immediately off the I-90 State Street exit at 7801 E. State Street in Rockford, features more than 175,000 square feet of gaming, entertainment, and hospitality space. It has nearly 1,300 slot machines, 50 live table games, a poker room, and a state-of-the-art sportsbook. It also features six restaurants and a Hard Rock Live entertainment venue.

Jon Lucas, chief operating officer at Hard Rock International, said: “I’d like to thank the Rockford community and State of Illinois for welcoming Hard Rock and our unique brand of world-class entertainment to the greater region. The economic impact of this casino will provide hundreds of new jobs and boost the entertainment options for anyone living near or visiting Rockford. We are thrilled to welcome this new property to our global portfolio of over 300 Hard Rock venues.”

Geno Iafrate, president of Hard Rock Casino Rockford, added: “We are extremely proud of our team members who helped make our initial Opening Act location a success, and we welcome all those new to the team who have worked so hard preparing for this long-awaited day. It’s been 30 years in the making for Rockford and the wait is over. We are excited to welcome guests to our house to showcase and expand the legendary Hard Rock brand.”

Construction of the permanent facility began in September 2022. In July 2023, the outer structure of the Hard Rock Casino Rockford in Illinois was completed as the final steel beam was lifted on the top of the building. The permanent venue replaces Hard Rock’s current temporary casino in Rockford.

Illinois Gaming Board renews seven retail sports betting licences

The Illinois Gaming Board has renewed seven retail sports betting licences, the first renewals since operators began taking wagers in March 2020.

Illinois Gaming board administrator Marcus Fruchter, using the expanded powers delegated to him following the Covid-19 pandemic and since renewed on an annual basis, granted four-year licence renewals through June 2028 to Argosy Casino Alton, DraftKings at Casino Queen in East St. Louis, Grand Victoria Casino in Elgin, Hollywood Casino Aurora, Hollywood Casino Joliet, Rivers Casino in Des Plaines, and Par-A-Dice Hotel Casino in East Peoria.