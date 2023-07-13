Hard Rock Casino Rockford completes outer structure

The casino in Illinois is scheduled to open in August 2024.

US.- The construction of the outer structure of the Hard Rock Casino Rockford in Illinois has been completed as the final steel beam was lifted on the top of the building. Company representatives and Winnebago County leaders were present for the beam’s installation.

Hard Rock International chief operating officer Jon Lucas said: “This is a great milestone, but it is only one more stepping stone to get us to the finish line. I know when you look behind me and see this building, it really brings things to reality. Obviously, we are going to build a permanent facility, and we are going to bring Hard Rock here to Rockford. This is just another step along the way.”

The permanent Hard Rock Casino Rockford resort will feature replace the current temporary venue with a 65,000-square-foot casino with about 1,500 slot machines, a sportsbook and 60 table games, including blackjack, roulette and craps. It may also include a poker room of 10-12 tables. Hard Rock has plans to add a 250-room hotel to the resort. The casino is scheduled to open in August 2024.

Hard Rock broke ground for the permanent facility on East State Street close to the entrance of Interstate 90 in September 2022. The casino venue will have a Hard Rock Café, Council Oak Steakhouse, YouYu authentic Asian cuisine restaurant and a food hall with a common seating area and up to five counter-service options.

Preliminary approval for Bally’s Chicago temporary casino

The Illinois Gaming Board has approved a “determination of preliminary suitability” for Bally’s to operate a temporary casino at the old Medinah Temple in River North, Chicago. Bally’s hopes to open the temporary casino by late summer.

The move allows Bally’s to continue the process of preparing the site and hiring employees. Applicants deemed “preliminarily suitable” can complete required tasks towards a pre-opening audit, test run and eventual issuance of a temporary operating permit. There will be a two- to four-day test run of the temporary casino before the Illinois Gaming Board issues the permit without the need for another vote by the board.