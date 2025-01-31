Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana gives donation to Gary Community School Corporation

The company has donated $500,000 to purchase equipment and implement upgrades.

US.- Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana has donated $500,000 to Gary Community School Corporation. The funds will be used to purchase equipment and to implement upgrades including for the gymnasium, stadium bleachers, a library/media center and additional security equipment.

President of Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana Matt Schuffert gave Gary Community School Superintendent Dr. Yvonne Stokes a symbolic guitar-shape cheque in a ceremony at the casino.

Matt Schuffert, president of Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana, said: “We direct our philanthropic giving to organizations that are most in need in the surrounding areas. Our leadership and staff at Hard Rock are mindful of the important role that we all play in the growth of the community. At Hard Rock International, the motto has always been to Love All, Serve All. And we are committed to doing our part to make not only Gary’s future but all of Northwest Indiana’s future, an outstanding success.

Gary Community School Superintendent Dr. Yvonne Stokes added: “When I first assumed the role of superintendent, I learned quite a bit about the corporate citizenship that Hard Rock of Northern Indiana consistently displays in this community. It certainly feels great to witness this generosity first-hand in support of our students. I am excited for the students, and we are grateful for this vote of confidence in our ability to provide the best educational experience for every child we serve.”