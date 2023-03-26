Gun Lake Casino partners with Special Olympics Michigan

The deal includes a $2.5m sponsorship agreement to support the Unified Sports & Inclusion Center.

US.- Gun Lake Casino, the Gun Lake Tribe and Special Olympics Michigan have signed a $2.5m sponsorship agreement for the Unified Sports & Inclusion Center in Grand Rapids. Special Olympics Michigan athletes train and compete at the Unified Sports & Inclusion Centre. The location also hosts sporting competitions and conferences.

Sal Semola, CEO of Gun Lake Casino, said: “Gun Lake Casino has taken a bold step forward becoming a leader in placemaking for the region. Our investments aim to strengthen the community’s ability to attract visitors, provide unique entertainment, and create jobs. The Special Olympics Michigan Unified Sports & Inclusion Centre will do all of that with its ability to host sporting competitions, as well as conferences.

“Most important to us, however, is that it will do that through the eyes and experience of a truly diverse and inclusive population of people, who will play, learn, and work there. It’s a very unique and important addition to the Western Michigan community.”

Bob Peters, Gun Lake Tribe chair, added: “This partnership with Special Olympics Michigan is a natural extension of Gun Lake Tribe’s commitment to building an inclusive community. We are proud to join forces with such a powerful movement and help manifest its mission within the Unified Sports and Inclusion Centre — a world first!”

Tim Hileman, President & CEO of Special Olympics Michigan, added: “Gun Lake Casino has been a huge advocate for inclusion in our community, supporting numerous organisations that have put Michigan on the map in exciting ways during the past decade. We are proud to be among their flagship investments that is making this training, competition, and general inclusion centre a reality right here in Michigan.

Last year, Gun Lake Casino started a $300m expansion. The renovation, which is expected to be complete by March 2025, includes a 15-story, 252-room hotel and a 32,000-square-foot area containing three pools.

Opened in 2011, Gun Lake Casino features over 2,500 slots, 47 table games, and three restaurants. The new expansion will add approximately 250,000 square-feet.

Michigan igaming and sports betting revenue reaches $170.83m in February

Michigan’s commercial and tribal operators reported a combined $170.83m in gross online gaming and sports betting receipts for February. The figure was down 8.8 per cent compared with January’s $187.3m.

Internet gaming gross receipts were $148.17m, down 3.6 per cent from $153.69m in the previous month but 20.6 per cent higher than February 2022’s $110.56m. Gross sports betting receipts were $22.66m, down 32.6 per cent from January’s $33.64m. Combined adjusted internet gaming gross receipts and adjusted internet sports betting gross receipts were $141.73m, falling 9.2 per cent and internet gaming adjusted gross receipts were $133.28m, down 3.7 per cent.