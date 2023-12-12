GREF creates AML working group

The Gambling Regulators European Forum’s new group aims to improve the sharing of information among regulators.

Sweden.- The Gambling Regulators European Forum (GREF) has launched a new working group focusing on anti-money laundering. The association of regulators said the initiative is intended to promote an exchange of information among members and thus improve integrity in the sector.

The new group will be chaired by Christophe Vidal from France’s National Gambling Authority (ANJ) and Rachel Bezzina from the Malta Gaming Authority (MGA). GREF members are expected to share insights on best practice and new developments, and may evaluate potential joint action in the area of AML.

The MGA said: “Although AML regulations exist at European Union level, implementation at the local level varies across jurisdictions. The new AML working group seeks to facilitate the exchange of information between members in order to prevent the exploitation of gaming businesses for money laundering and terrorist financing purposes.”

In November, GREF entered into a partnership with the North American Gaming Regulators Association (NAGRA) to increase collaboration between European and North American gambling regulators. The two bodies together comprise around 100 gambling regulators.

NAGRA’s membership is made up of federal, state, local, tribal and provincial government regulatory agencies in North America. GREF comprises regulators from across Europe. The partnership is intended to include the exchange of knowledge and information.