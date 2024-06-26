Greenwood Racing acquires The Inn at Fox Chase in Pennsylvania

The parent company of Parx Casino has announced that a subsidiary has acquired the hotel in Bensalem.

US.- Greenwood Racing, the parent company of Parx Casino, has announced that a subsidiary has acquired The Inn at Fox Chase, in Bensalem, Pennsylvania. The 167-room hotel will be renovated and rebranded over the next six to 12 months.

Renovations will include updates to guest rooms and public areas and the transformation of the top floor into 16 new suites. The hotel will remain open throughout the process.

Eric Hausler, CEO of Greenwood Racing, said: “For several years, we have been exploring adding a hotel to the Parx complex as we continue to broaden the appeal and geographic reach of the Parx Casino brand. We welcome the Inn at Fox Chase employees to the Parx family and look forward to creating a first-class leisure experience for our guests over the coming months.”

Greenwood Racing owns and operates Parx Casino in Bensalem, Parx Shippensburg, and Parx Racing. Parx Casino features over 180,000 square feet of gaming and sports wagering space with 3,000 slot machines, 148 live table games, and 48 poker tables in a private room. It offers a 1,500-seat live entertainment venue, nine restaurants and bars. In 2019, it launched sports betting with a $10m sportsbook and online sports betting.

Pennsylvania Supreme Court to determine skill games legality

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court will determine the legality of the skill game machines in the state. The court announced it will accept the petition from state Attorney General Michelle Henry to review a lower court’s opinion that skill games aren’t slot machines.

The American Gaming Association (AGA) estimates that there are nearly 67,000 skill game terminals in the state. Pennsylvania has previously considered the games to be unlicensed gambling machines that are operating illegally and subject to seizure by police.

