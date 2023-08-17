Greentube expands premium game offering with German operator Jokerstar

This deal has seen a number of its classic games arrive at Jokerstar.

Press release.- Greentube, the NOVOMATIC Digital Gaming and Entertainment division, has bolstered its presence in the German market after agreeing to supply a selection of its leading games to Jokerstar.

This deal has seen a number of its classic games arrive at Jokerstar including Book of Ra deluxe, Lucky Lady’s Charm deluxe and Sizzling Hot. One of the first new titles to be added to the site has been Cash Connection Book of Ra.

The partnership follows a line of successful deals between Greentube and leading German operators as the company enjoys an increase in demand for its games in the region.

Owned by Kling Automaten, Jokerstar is a third-generation family-run company with roots in the German land-based sector, owning over 165 casino arcades across the country.

The company entered the online space in 2022 after being approved for a licence from Glücksspielbehörde der Länder (GGL) in the regulated German online gaming market. Jokerstar.de has performed strongly since its launch, with a strong range of land-based favourites proving popular with players.

Julia Schagerl, regional manager at Greentube, said: “Jokerstar is one of Germany’s most recognisable land-based operators and has built a strong reputation over the years.

“We are delighted to have further enhanced our premium portfolio of games on the site and look forward to growing alongside the brand in the region for years to come.”

Jürgen Kling, owner and CEO of Jokerstar, said: “Greentube needs no introduction. As one of the world’s leading slot developers, their games are steeped in the company’s land-based heritage, while also providing important innovative elements.

“We could not be happier to be able to offer our players their first-class portfolio of games.”

