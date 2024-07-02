Greentube to debut in South Africa following Sunbet deal

As well as Greentube’s vast slots offering, Sunbet will benefit from a wide range of next-level engagement options and a toolkit of smart player retention tools

Press release.- Greentube in close cooperation with its sister company in South Africa, NOVOMATIC Africa, has struck a partnership agreement with Sunbet, signalling its market debut in South Africa.

The latest success in Greentube’s global growth strategy will see its industry-renowned content portfolio go live with the eminent operator in one of Africa’s most established markets via Greentube Mynt, its revolutionary new technology stack for producing and supplying games.

Greentube Mynt comprises several modules with a state-of-the-art Remote Gaming Server (RGS) at its heart. It is the foundation for a future-proofed, complete games entertainment solution that provides operators with a next-level player engagement and retention tool and will drive the game’s rollout with Sunbet at launch.

As well as Greentube’s vast slots offering, Sunbet will benefit from a wide range of next-level engagement options and a toolkit of smart player retention tools, including promotional campaigns and tracking.

Sunbet, dedicated to enhancing customer experiences, is expanding its product range with innovative new offerings. Integrating Greentube’s products aligns with this mission, enriching Sunbet’s gaming portfolio and overall customer experience.

Markus Antl, director of global sales and key account management at Greentube, said: “Launching in South Africa is a milestone for Greentube and we couldn’t have picked a more prestigious partner than Sunbet. Our content will benefit from the experience and local knowledge of such an established operator with a wide customer base.

“We’re looking forward to introducing our games to a new audience in another territory and are especially thrilled to do so via our Greentube Mynt platform.”

Simon Gregory, CEO at Sunbet, added: “Greentube’s reputation precedes it and so we’re extremely confident of the content we’ll be able to debut to our players.

“We pride ourselves on the premium products we make available and Greentube’s slots will go a long way to maintaining that pursuit of excellence.”