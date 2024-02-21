Great Canadian Entertainment names Pauline Alimchandani as chief financial officer

Alimchandani will be responsible for overseeing the company’s financials.

Canada.- Great Canadian Entertainment has announced that it has appointed Pauline Alimchandani as chief financial officer, effective March 31, subject to customary regulatory approvals. She will replace current CFO Darren Gwozd.

With over 18 years of professional experience, Alimchandani was the chief financial officer for Northland Power, where she chaired the organisation’s investment committee. She also served as executive vice president and chief financial officer of Dream Unlimited Corp, vice president of corporate strategy at Dream, and vice president of equity research at BMO Capital Markets.

Matthew Anfinson, chief executive officer at Great Canadian, said: “I am delighted to welcome Pauline to our exceptional senior management team. Her extensive public company experience and deep record of successful leadership roles in finance, capital markets and financial reporting, will be immensely valuable as we continue to remain focused on delivering long-term growth and creating value for our stakeholders in a socially responsible way. I look forward to her contributions.

“Darren has been a valuable member of our Finance team for more than six years and has helped lead our organization through a transformational period. On behalf of the board of directors, the senior management team, and Great Canadian’s team members, we want to thank Darren for his many years of leadership.”

Alimchandani commented: “I am very excited to join Great Canadian and see significant opportunity to build upon the company’s strong financial and operational foundation, while developing capabilities that further establish the Company’s competitive advantage”.

In November, Great Canadian Casino Resort Toronto announced the full opening of its poker room. The space had opened limited operations in September.