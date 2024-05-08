Great Canadian Casino Resort Toronto celebrates amenities opening

The resort has opened a new theatre.

Canada.- Great Canadian Casino Resort Toronto has opened new amenities, including a new 5,000-capacity theatre. The opening ceremony was attended by Ontario premier Doug Ford, minister of finance Peter Bethlenfalvy, Duncan Hannay, CEO of Ontario Lottery and Gaming (OLG), and Matthew Anfinson, CEO of Great Canadian Entertainment.

See also: Great Canadian Casino Resort Toronto opens hotel

Anfinson said: “We are immensely proud of this property, as it has been five years in the making and a $1bn investment to bring it to life. And now with the unveiling of our new 5,000-person Theatre, with incredible shows by superstar performers Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton, we are not just filling a void in Toronto’s entertainment scene; we are creating a dynamic hub for live performances that will resonate far beyond our borders.

“Coupled with our brand-new 400-room hotel, casino, dining venues and special events, we are providing elevated hospitality options and solidifying Toronto’s position as a top-tier destination for tourism and entertainment, and there is still more to come.”

See also: Great Canadian Casino Resort Toronto opens poker room

Bethlenfalvy added: “Congratulations to Great Canadian Casino Resort on your grand opening. This venue is contributing $500m in economic impact for Ontario, creating good jobs and with a world-class entertainment experience for customers for years to come.”

Hannay said: “Great Canadian Casino Resort Toronto is truly a premier entertainment destination and OLG is proud to be involved in this impressive new offering in the GTA. In addition to the thousands of local jobs created, the City of Toronto has received $387 million in hosting payments from OLG since first opening in 1999. These payments can be reinvested in critical services, vital infrastructure, and economic development across the city.”

Great Canadian Entertainment announced the opening of the Great Canadian Casino Resort Toronto in June 2023. Located adjacent to Woodbine Racetrack, it features 328,000 square feet of gaming space, including over 4,800 slot machines and 145 table games.