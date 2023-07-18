Graton Resort & Casino names Lana Rivera as president

In June, the venue hosted a groundbreaking ceremony to mark the start of a $1bn expansion.

Rivera had been Graton Resort & Casino’s general manager since 2019.

US.- Graton Resort & Casino in Rohnert Park, California, has announced the appointment of Lana Rivera as president of the venue. She had been the general manager since 2019. Rivera will continue to report directly to Greg Sarris, tribal chairman for the Federated Indians of Graton Rancheria.

In her new role, Rivera is responsible for overseeing all business functions, including marketing, operations, and food and beverage services. She will also lead the recently announced $1bn property expansion.

Prior to joining Graton, Rivera spent 15 years as general manager of the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Tulsa, Oklahoma. She began her career as a card game dealer for Harrah’s Casino in Joliet, Illinois, in the 1990s.

Sarris said: “Lana has driven both growth and loyalty at Graton. We have the best team members in the business largely because of Lana’s leadership. I’m thrilled that she’s spearheading our property expansion, which will allow us to serve our guests with additional entertainment and amenities as we give back to our community.”

Rivera commented: “Graton Resort & Casino is a special place, and I’m happy to lead this incredible team into the next phase of our development. It’s vital to me that our business reflects our mission to operate as a community partner and also provide the highest quality experience for guests.”

Graton Resort & Casino has introduced a mobile app allowing guests instant access to personalised offers and rewards. The app’s Resort Wallet provides a cashless solution for visiting the casino and resort.

In June, the venue hosted a groundbreaking ceremony to mark the start of a $1bn expansion. The casino will add approximately 144,000 square feet, 2,000 new slot machines, a new poker room and a new high-limit area. A new five-storey hotel wing will have over 200 rooms, a 28,000 square-foot rooftop restaurant with indoor and outdoor seating for 480 guests and a 3,500-seat theater.