California’s Graton Resort & Casino launches mobile app

The new mobile app allows guests access to offers, rewards and track funds for slot play.

US.- Graton Resort & Casino, in California, has introduced a mobile app allowing guests instant access to personalised offers and rewards. The app’s Resort Wallet provides a cashless solution for visiting the casino and resort.

Lana Rivera, vice president and general manager at Graton Resort & Casino, said: “We are excited to offer our guests a more convenient way to play and review their account information. Our guests enjoy an elevated casino experience at Graton, and now our app gives them a cashless gaming experience right from their phone.”

The Graton Resort & Casino recently hosted a groundbreaking ceremony to mark the start of a $1bn expansion. Construction will start on a new parking structure with solar panels to be followed by an additional hotel wing and a casino floor expansion.

The casino will add approximately 144,000 square feet, 2,000 new slot machines, a new poker room and a new high-limit area. A new five-storey hotel wing will have over 200 rooms, a 28,000 square-foot rooftop restaurant with indoor and outdoor seating for 480 guests and a 3,500-seat theater.

California Nations Indian Gaming Association adds members

The California Nations Indian Gaming Association (CNIGA) has added two more tribes to its membership. Joining CNIGA are the Paskenta Band of Nomlaki Indians and the Big Valley Band of Pomo. With these new additions, the CNIGA has grown from 34 tribes in late 2019 to 50.

Of the CNIGA tribes, forty-four are gaming tribes, giving the organisation nearly 70 per cent of all gaming tribes in California. The Alturas Indian Rancheria, Big Sandy Rancheria of Mono Indians, the Colusa Rancheria, the Karuk Tribe, and the Yocha Dehe Wintun Nation joined CNIGA in February. The latter four tribes are former CNIGA members.