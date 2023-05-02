Gonzalo De Osma Bucero appointed EveryMatrix Chief Financial Officer

The new EveryMatrix CFO will split his time between Malta and Bucharest.

Press release.- Senior international finance expert and highly experienced gaming executive Gonzalo De Osma Bucero has been appointed Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of EveryMatrix.

Gonzalo will be responsible for the finance and legal teams and oversee EveryMatrix Group’s performance across all its business units.

He joins the business following a stellar 16-year career with Codere, one of Europe’s largest and most successful publicly listed land-based and online operators where he worked in Spain, Mexico and Malta.

Gonzalo’s achievements during almost two decades at Codere have spanned a host of large-scale finance and business-critical projects. This includes managing an extensive finance team in Mexico across a 90 land-based casino operation, a horse racing track and the largest expo centre in the LatAm region; securing Codere’s largest loan in Mexico to strengthen its future; guiding the retail and online businesses through the Pandemic; and signing a merger via a SPAC agreement resulting in the online division being listed on the NASDAQ stock exchange in the United States.

The new EveryMatrix CFO will split his time between Malta, where EveryMatrix legal and compliance teams are based, and Bucharest, Romania, where the finance team is located and the company is headquartered.

Ebbe Groes, CEO, EveryMatrix, said: “EveryMatrix is a high growth business and we have huge plans that we are constantly executing, therefore we needed the best and most experienced finance expert to join us on this journey, so we’re delighted to have secured Gonzalo’s services.

“We spent a significant amount of time identifying the best candidate for this crucial role and Gonzalo stood head and shoulders above the rest. His vast experience and knowledge at Codere within demanding regulated markets, in retail and online and across a wide variety of areas will be invaluable and I’m confident he will be a huge asset.”

Gonzalo De Osma Bucero, CFO, EveryMatrix, said: “I’m thrilled to join Ebbe, the management team and the business at such an exciting time for EveryMatrix. The plans he has outlined made my decision to join an easy one, and I’m looking forward to getting to know the team and every element of this great business so we can achieve the ambitious but achievable goals we have set ourselves.”

