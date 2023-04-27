EveryMatrix onboards Spinberry to SlotMatrix RGS

Spinberry will become a SlotMatrix Exclusive partner.

Press release.- EveryMatrix has announced a new SlotMatrix RGS partnership with multi-channel games studio Spinberry.

Spinberry will become a SlotMatrix Exclusive partner and add its player-first portfolio of engaging game content to the SlotMatrix offering – the world’s largest collection of real money games.

Focused on player value for money and key session behaviour metrics Spinberry titles will offer SlotMatrix operators constant base game engagement, and unique mechanics such as industry-first Feature Spin™ that enables players to rapidly trigger game features, alongside multiple stake bands and RTP settings.

Ashley Bloor, head of Operations RGS Games, EveryMatrix, said: “Spinberry have developed a variety of successful games with compelling themes and proprietary features that will appeal to a host of our SlotMatrix operator partners. We’re delighted to have them on board and look forward to working closely with them.”

Stuart Pounder, managing director, Spinberry, said: “Adding EveryMatrix to our list of trusted partners allows us to widen our content distribution even further within one of the largest aggregated content platforms there is, so we’re naturally very excited to see what this brings in the future.”

SlotMatrix is EveryMatrix’s pure B2B aggregator. It offers relevant game content to operators and seamlessly integrates with any gaming platform, enabling instant revenue. Within SlotMatrix, operators have access to unique content from EveryMatrix’s in-house studios, Armadillo and Spearhead, as well as a comprehensive catalogue of SlotMatrix Exclusive Partners available in multiple markets worldwide.

